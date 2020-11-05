When Each Marvel Phase 4 Films & Shows Will Return? MCU

Phase 4 of the MCU will contain a lot of content, and here is when every film and Disney+ TV show will be released. After eleven years, Marvel Studios brought the Infinity Saga Phase 1 to Phase 3 to a close up in 2019.

Avengers: Endgame broke box office records as fans of the films flocked to theaters to see how Phase 3 would desist, with Spider-Man: Far From Home serving as an appendix to a story that will have major divisions on what the future of the MCU will look like.

Although numerous films and Disney+ shows were rumored prior, it was not until the summer of 2019 that Marvel Studios affirmed what Phase 4 would hold. Kevin Feige, the company’s president held a big presentation at San Diego Comic-Con where he declared the full slate of Phase 4 films and shows, as well as Mahershala Ali’s Blade.

He stated at the time that Phase 4 could only be two years long, running from 2020 to 2021. Nevertheless, Kevin made more announcements at D23 a few months later. It was here that more Disney Plus shows were announced to be part of Phase 4, and the packed schedule seemed to indicate the scope had grown to hold them and more movies.

When will Marvel Phase 4 set come out?

Marvel Phase 4 announcement dates for both the MCU films and Disney+ TV shows were announced at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2019, while Spider-Man 3 was appended at a later date. But now, it is changed.

WandaVision in (TBA 2020)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in (TBC 2021)

The Black Widow movie in (May 7, 2021)

Shang-Chi: And the Legend of the Ten Rings in (May 7, 2021)

Loki TV show in (Spring 2021)

What If…? in (Summer 2021)

Hawkeye series in (Fall 2021)

Eternals in (November 5, 2021)

Spider-Man 3 in (December 17, 2021)

Thor: Love and Thunder in (February 11, 2022)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in (March 25, 2022)

The next stop in the MCU on the large screen will be the Black Widow film, now arriving on the 7th of May 2021. The previous cast even might include Robert Downey Jr. who has been mooted for a pretty quick cameo from previously-filmed footage, while William Hurt’s General Ross appears in the first trailer.

