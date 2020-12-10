What Tyler Cameron Does For a Living & His Net Worth

Tyler Cameron is a successful American TV celebrity and model. He made the national spotlight as a season 15 contestant in the popular show The Bachelorette, in which he ended up being the runner-up. The show stars Hannah Brown. He is currently working as a model with Soul Artist Management in New York City and Next Management Miami.

Overview

Tyler Cameron was born on January 31, 1993, in Jupiter, Florida, and is currently 27 years old. His parents are Jeff and Andrea Hermann Cameron, and he is the eldest of three siblings. He is a 6’2” tall professional model who graduated from Florida Atlantic University College of Business.

Early Life

Cameron has 2 siblings, both younger than him. His mother Andrea Hermann Cameron used to work as a realtor in South Florida. Their family went through a rough patch during the great recession, which ended up with them losing their home and their parents divorcing.

Cameron was the backup quarterback for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons football team at Wake Forest University. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree from there, he enrolled in the Florida Atlantic University College of Business and received a Master of Business Administration degree in 2018. Cameron’s initial aspirations were to become a professional football player, and he had even been signed as an undrafted free agent by the Baltimore Ravens, but his dream was cut short due to a shoulder injury.

Career

Cameron’s career as a model began when he was still in college. After being discovered through Instagram, he eventually ended up signing modeling contracts with Soul Artist Management in New York City and Next Management Miami.

He was cast as a contestant in season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019, by host ABC. He ended up as the runner-up for that season, losing the top spot to Hannah Brown. Brown had even asked Cameron out on a date once, but that relationship didn’t end up going anywhere.

During the run of the show, Cameron gained quite some attention due to his positive feminist statements and because he regularly defended Brown from acts of sexism from the other contestants.

He was also set to become the lead for the upcoming season of The Bachelor, but his ongoing relationship with Gigi Hadid at that time was viewed by the Host Chris Harrison as a problem. Cameron eventually ended up becoming the lead for the 24th season.

Net Worth

As of 2020, The Bachelorette star’s net worth has been estimated to be somewhere around $450,000 – thanks to his successful modeling and TV career.

