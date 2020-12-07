What is Xbox game pass and how much does it cost ?

Xbox Game Pass is a video game subscription service from Microsoft for use with its Xbox X/S and Xbox one consoles and Windows 10, as well as Android devices via xCloud. Described by Forbes as “Netflix for video games”, Xbox Game Pass grants users access to a catalog of games from a range of publishers and other premium services includes EA play for a single monthly subscription price. The service was launched on June 1, 2017, while Xbox Live Gold subscribers received priority access on May 24.

Xbox Game Pass has access to over 100 high-quality games—with titles added all the time. Whether you play console games, PC games, or both, there’s a plan for you. Join Xbox Game Pass for one low monthly price and discover your next favourite game.

You can download the games and play them as often as you like, as long as you continue to pay the monthly fee. Some titles might become unavailable as others are added, but you also have the option of buying any of the collection outright at discounted prices.

Countries available:

Xbox Game Pass is available in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

How much does it costs?

Xbox Games Pass Ultimate is priced at $14.99/£10.99 nearly 1107 Indian Rupees a month. You can cancel at any time.

As mentioned, it includes Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Games Pass for PC, and, more recently added, EA Play. Plus, Microsoft’s cloud service, Cloud gaming, is part of Ultimate at no extra cost.

The standard console-only version of Games Pass doesn’t include Gold, EA Play, Cloud Gaming, or the PC version. It costs $9.99/£7.99 nearly 739 Indian Rupees a month. It’s the same price for the PC-only version when subscribed to separately. Ultimate is clearly the better deal, therefore.

