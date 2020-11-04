What is the storyline of the nail-biting movie 47 Metres Down Uncaged?

The movie is the sequel of 47 meters Down movies(2017), 47 Meters Down Uncaged(2019) is an American British survival horror film directed by Johannes Roberts and was written by Roberts and Ernest Riera. The flick got its release on 16th August in the United States under the production of Entertainment studios.

The 89 minutes movie hit the box office with around 46.7 million dollars.

What 47 meters Down Uncaged film is about?

The film captures a few near truths which are turned into artistic visions.

Previously, the 47 meters down movie had given rise to so many expectations, so the new sequel, it covers the story of another four new teenage girls, who were scuba diving in a ruined underwater city named Mayan City, later they come to know that they have entered the region where there are deadliest shark species in the claustrophobic labyrinth of submerged caves present. Unfortunately, the story revolves around when the movie’s antagonist hungry sharks appear in front of the four girls whose oxygen tanks are empty and turn out to be trapped there. The movie is full of breathtaking and nail-biting scenes.

What 47 Meters Down Uncaged is famous for?

One of the nail-biting movies, the 47 meters down Uncaged movie is not up to fans’ expectations.

Compared to its first part, the sequel gained kinda mixed reviews. Critics claimed that the praises for the film are regarding the performers’ acting and suspense, despite its weaker CGI and lack of awes. But to pass your time, the movie is recommended to opt for.

The film has grossed over 46.1 million dollars against the movie’s original budget of 12 million dollars.

In a nutshell, the 47 meters down franchise has grossed over 100 million dollars worldwide.

Who are the performers in 47 Meters Down Uncaged movie?

Mia’s role is played by Sophie Nélisse.

Corinne Foxx played the role of Sasha.

Alexa’s role is portrayed by Brianne Tju.

Sistine Stallone played the role of Nicole.

Ben’s role is played by Davi Santos.

Carl is played by Khylin Rhambo.

Catherine’s role is played by actor Brec Bassinger.

John Corbett played the role of Grant.

And Nia Long played Jennifer with other notable characters.

