What is the reason behind the divorce of the two Song?

Joong-ki and Song Hye-Kyo are two famous South Korean celebrities. They got married in 2017 after playing a couple in Descendants Of The Sun. The couple has split now. It’s been a year since the couple got separated.

Song Joong-ki played in a popular historical drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal as a mischievous student in 2010. He has also starred in Running Man. But he left Running Man to concentrate on his other projects. Song Hye-Kyo made her debut in 2000 in Autumn In My Heart as the one half of a star-crossed couple in the tearjerker with the South Korean hunks Song Seung-Heon and Won Bin. Hye-Kyo has also starred in many TV shows, such as Hotelier (2001), All In (2003) and Full House (2004).

The story of Joong-ki and Hye-Kyo

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-Kyo played as the lovebirds in the hit military romance Descendants Of The Sun in 2016. She played as a doctor, Kang Mo-Yeon and he played special forces captain Yoo Si-jin. That’s where the story of this couple begins. There were many rumours regarding the dating of this couple. And in 2017, the couple announced that they will be getting married on Oct 31. They got married in a private outdoor ceremony in the garden of Yeong Bin Gwan at The Shilla hotel in Seoul. Many celebrities joined them at their wedding. They were one of the most liked couples in Korea. They also had many fans.

But, the media theorised that the two Song are going to get divorced. The media also captured Song Hye-Kyo appearing in public without her wedding ring for several occasions. The actress has also erased some of the pictures that she posted with Joong-ki on her Instagram account. But later, the media spotted Song Joong-ki wearing his wedding ring when he went for a script reading session for a Tv series named Arthdal Chronicles. He also stated in a press conference that he is leading a peaceful life with his wife. And said that she is very supportive.

Reason behind the divorce



Joong-ki was a famous Korean actor and the fans also named him as the flower boy. There are media speculations that the real reason behind their divorce was, Joong-ki is having an extramarital affair. It seems that he was in a sexual relationship with Song Hye-Kyo’s makeup artist.

