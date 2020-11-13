What is the conspiracy of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is an Indian daily soap drama. It is telecasted in the Star Plus network. It is one of the oldest serials in Indian television history. The serial was first released on 12 January 2009. And the serial is still going on in star plus. This serial is Produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions.

It is the fourth longest-running Indian television soap opera. The serial is directed by Romesh Kalra, Rishi Mandal and Ram Pandey. And the story is written by Saba Mumtaz, Bhavna Vyas, Ghazala Nargis, Munisha Rajpal and Zama Habiband Bandana Tiwari. The serial has a total of 3249 episodes, each with a duration of 20-22 minutes each. In March 2019, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, starring Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh was launched and it is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the initial time, Karan Mehra acted as Naitik Singhania and Hina Khan played the role of Akshara Singhania. Now, Naira Goenka role is played by Shivangi Joshi, and Kartik Goenka role is played by Mohsin Khan. Rajshri Maheshwari as Lata Sabharwal. Bhairavi Maheshwari as Vineeta Malik. Vishambharnath Maheshwari as Sanjeev Seth. Kaveri “Bhabimaa” Singhania as Medha Jambotakar. Nandini Agarwal as Nidhi Uttam. Raj Shekhar Singhania alias Raj Bhanna as Sandeep Mehta. Parvati Singhania as Kirti Sally. Rama Deora as Shravani Goswami.

Conspire of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The initial story started with Akshara and Naitik. These two were boned with each other due to an arranged marriage. A typical Hindi family story of two arrange married people and how they fell in love with each other by facing all the obstacles of their life together. Naira is the daughter of Akshara and Naitik.

After a few years, Karthik and Naira got separated from their families due to misunderstandings. The plot is about how two individuals meet each other and how their relationship progressed with each other after each counter. And how their family joins again due to them after a misunderstanding. A usual story of an Indian family overcoming all the problems together without drifting apart even after many chaoses.

