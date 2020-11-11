What is Park-Seo-Joon upto? Will Seo-Joon and Woo-shik duo coming back?

Park Seo-Joon is one of the loved and high-rated Korean actor with a diverse experience in both dramas and movies. The 31-year-old actor gave an astonishing performance in Itaewon Class, which brought him great name and fame in the industry. As per sources, Seo-Joon not only debuted in Record of Youth but has already reserved his position for two more movies: Dream and Concrete Utopia.

Moreover, Seo-Joon has a very sociable persona and is blessed with a lot of friends in the industry. For example, he’s a part of the Wooga Squad which also includes BTS member V, Parasite star Choi Woo-Shik, The Heirs star Park Hyun-Sik and Diet singer Peakboy.

In a recent interview, Seo-Joon was questioned on how does he manage to keep good social contacts. The actor remarked: “The closer you are to a person, the more you have to respect their boundaries. No matter how comfortable you are with someone, you shouldn’t say things that might hurt them.”

Park Seo-Joon and Choi Woo-Shik have been claimed to be god buddies while shooting for Wooga Squad along with V, Park Hyung-Sik and Peakboy. The team has also worked together on several projects over the years in movies like My Way or having cameo appearances in each other films Parasite and The Divine Fury.

According to Ilgan Sports via Soompi, the Seo-Joon and Woo-Shik will soon be back in television screens to be a part of Youn’s Kitchen 3. While Season 3 of the show was scheduled to be to be filmed abroad in spring this year, the COVID-19 pandemic inhibited the plans. As of now, a source shares with Ilgan Sports that filming may commence in November in Korea with a secret location while it may not be called Youn’s Kitchen 3.

A source from Youn’s Kitchen 3 commented, “We are still working out the filming schedule for Season three. It is true that we have made appearance offers to Youn Yuh-Jung, Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu-mi, Park Seo-Joon, and Choi Woo-Shik, and they are positively reviewing the offers.”

What is Park-Seo-Joon upto? Will Seo-Joon and Woo-shik duo coming back? by Miguel Cuneta