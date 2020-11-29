What is Paris Hilton into? Here is brief about her new compaign

Paris Hilton uploaded an old selfie with Britney spears on social media: “14 years ago, @britneyspears and I invented the selfie,” she captioned the photo, which features the pair grinning at the camera. The post has been liked and viewed by millions of her fans worldwide.

Hilton and Britney Spears’ Bond

In September, Hilton revealed that she met with some of her old buddies over dinner in Malibu. During that she spoke over spears: “I just love her so much and I feel like if you are an adult you should be able to live your life and not be controlled,” Hilton said. “I think that maybe stems from me being controlled so much so I can understand how that would feel and I can’t imagine right now if that was still happening to me. After just working your whole life and working so hard, she’s this icon and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever and I just don’t think that’s fair.” But, she added, “I never like to bring up negative things and make people feel uncomfortable so I’ve never talked about it with her.”

Paris Hilton campaign

Lately, Hilton has opened her mouth about the abuse she suffered at the boarding school in Utah. To pull on front doors, socialite Hilton has organized a protest in a park near Provo Canyon school, along with several hundreds of others who share similar stories. She is calling for the closure of the school

“It’s something so traumatic that you don’t even want to think it’s real,” Hilton said in a speech to the crowd. “It’s something I blocked from my memory forever.”

Hilton and others wore black T-shirts inked with red letters, reading “Survivor” on the back and “Breaking code silent” on the front. This is the new reference to Hilton’s new campaign. Her aim is to shut down what she describes as for-profit institutions that manipulate parents and traumatize youth.

