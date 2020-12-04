What is Lil Wayne’s Net Worth? How much has the famous rapper earned so far?

We all have grooved and moved to songs like “Lollipop” and “Got Money” one day or another. Certainly, the man behind these songs is one of the legendary rappers in the world. Lil Wayne has been cited as one of the greatest rappers of all time. He has been in the industry for more than two decades. Moreover, Lil Wayne is also a songwriter, record executive, entrepreneur and an actor. Therefore, he has made quite a fortune with his talent. Here is everything you need to know about Lil Wayne and his net worth.

Lil Wayne’s Life

Lil Wayne’s original name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. He was born on 27 September, 1982 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Apparently, Wayne dropped out of high school when he was 14, and shifted his focus on music. Certainly, he wrote his first rap song at 8.

Moreover, Lil Wayne has four children and his first kid was born when he was 16. He had other kids with Sarah Vivan, Lauren London and Nivea. Wayne also dated Trina and Christina Milian. Later in 2020, Lil Wayne got engaged to plus-size model Denise Bidit. However, the couple reportedly broke up in November 2020.

Above all, Lil Wayne is currently 38 years old. In 2011, he announced his plan of retiring at the age of 35. He said, “I have 4 kids. I would feel selfish still going to the studio when it’s such a vital point in their lives.” Subsequently, he confirmed “The Carter V ” to be his last album, and took retirement from music.

Lil Wayne’s Career Highlights

As mentioned above, Lil Wayne got into rapping at a young age. However, Wayne’s first gig was when he joined Hot Boys in 1996. He was accompanied by Juvenile, B.G. and Turk. Then, after three years, Lil Wayne released his first album called “The Block is Hot”. Subsequently, the album became a massive hit and won the platinum certification. Since then, Lil Wayne has brought major successful albums with super-hit singles.

Moreover, his major hits include “Turnin’ Me On”, “Young Money”, “Only”, “Look At Me Now”, etc. He has also collaborated with some of the greatest artists in the industry.

Other than singing, Lil Wayne has been featured in various films and shows. Certainly, he is a brilliant actor as well. Wayne has appeared in “Baller Blockin’”, “Hurricane Season”, “Who’s Your Caddy?” etc. On the other hand, Wayne did television shows such as Saturday Night Live, The Masked Singer, Loiter Squad, MTV Cribs and others.

Awards won by Lil Wayne

For his amazing musical talent, Lil Wayne has won a total of 74 awards from 211 nominations. Certainly, the list includes American Music Award, 15 BET Hip-Hop Awards, 4 Billboard Music Awards, 8 BMI Awards, 5 Grammy Awards, a Juno Awards and more. He also is the recipient of World Music Awards.

Lil Wayne’s Net Worth

Throughout these years, Lil Wayne has become one of the richest rappers in the world. He is certainly one of the most influential hip hop artists. As a result, Lil Wayne’s current estimated net worth stands at $150 million.

