What is John Peters famous for?

John H. Peters (born June 2, 1945 in London) is an American film producer and former hairdresser. Peters was born in Van Nuys, California to Jack Peters, a chef who owns a Hollywood restaurant, and Helen (Pagano), a receptionist. He is Cherokee (father) and Italian (mother). Her mother’s family owns the famous Rodeo Drive showroom in Beverly Hills. Jack Peters died when John was 10 years old and Helen later remarried.

Career

As a child, Peters was recruited as an extra in Cecil B. Demill’s 1956 film The Ten Commandments as one of the Jews freed from Musa. Peters was so intrigued by the experience that she refused to remove her makeup when she came home.

Prior to becoming a producer, Peters first joined the family hairdressing business on Rodeo Drive, where he had many contacts in the film industry. She designed the short wig that Barbra Streisand wore for the comedy Because of Pete (1974); As a result, Peters and Streisand began a relationship. He later produced the studio album Streisand ButterFly (1974) and also won the Streisand producer remake of A Star Is Born (1976), although his contributions were controversial. For the next 10 years he worked with Peter Huber, with whom he ran Sony Pictures from 1989 to 1991.

Personal life

Five of Peters’ marriages ended in divorce. He married Henrietta Zampitel for the first time from 1962 to 1966. Peters has a son, Christopher, with his second wife, actress Leslie Ann Warren, whom he married in 1967 and divorced in 1975 after two years of separation.

After several personal and business relationships from 1973 to 1982 with singer, actress and director Barbra Streisand, Peters married his third wife, producer Christine Forsythe Peters, in June 1987.After the couple separated two months later, Christine Forsythe Peters separated, adopting daughter Kaylee Peters. , who grew to become CEO of the film industry, and Sky Peters, who became a film producer. John Peters only filed for divorce in 1993. He married his fourth wife, Mindy Williamson, in May 1994, married in 2001 and divorced in 2004 before continuing their relationship from 2006 to 2009. He has a daughter, Kendill Peters.

Streisand is the godmother of one or more of her daughters.

Peters married actress model Pamela Anderson on January 20, 2020. The marriage certificate was not submitted and the couple separated after 12 days.

What is John Peters famous for?

He is also widely recognized for his work in 2018 and 1976. “A Star Is Born”, “Caddyshack” from 1980, “Batman” from 1989 and “Superman” from 2001. “Superman” from 2013: Man of Steel and “Wild Wild West “from 1999. She is also known for her collaborations with singer and director Barbra Streisand, with whom she met and fell in love with her client in 1973 as a hairstylist.

