What is happening with Arnab Goswami? Why has he been arrested?

You all must have heard about one of India’s popular journalists being arrested. Arnab Goswami, who is the managing director and editor in chief of Republic Media Network was arrested by Alibaug police for abetment of suicide. For those who are getting to know about it for the first time, today we’ll explain what actually happened. So keep reading to know more!

When and Why was Arnab Goswami arrested?

Source: CNN

On 4 November 2020, Arnab Goswami was arrested by the Raigad police for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Nayak in 2018.

Now the question is who is Anvay Nayak? What Arnab Goswami has to do with him?

One of India’s most famous TV journalists, the conservative anchor Arnab Goswami, was arrested on charges of abetting a suicide in Mumbai, where an opposition political party is in power. The move was criticized by some as an attempt to muzzle the press. https://t.co/uwSNiR7o2y

— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 4, 2020

Anvay Nayak was the managing director of the architect firm Concorde Designs Private Ltd. In 2018, He, with his mother Kumud Nayak, was found dead in their farmhouse in Alibaug, Maharashtra. According to the reports, they had left for the farmhouse on 4 May 2018, and the caretaker of the house found them and reported on the next day. Also Anvay, during those days, was reportedly in heavy debt.

Anvay Nayak suicide note

However, he had left a suicide note, written in English. The note mentioned Anvay and Kumud being the directors of Concorde Designs. Moreover, the suicide note said, “We are committing suicide due to the following… Our money is stuck and the following owners of respected companies are not paying out legitimate dues:

(1) Mr. Arnab Goswami – ARG Outlier of Republic TV. Not paid Rs 83 lakh for Bombay Dyeing studio project.

… (With two other names)

Kindly collect money from them and hold them responsible for our death and pay to creditors.”

What followed?

Subsequently, a police FIR was registered at Alibaug police station naming Arnab and two other people on May 5.

Later on 4 August 2018, an FIR was filed for Kumud’s case. However, the police concluded that Anvay strangled his mother Kumud and then killed himself.

On 6 May, an Alibaug police team went to Goswami’s Mumbai office and informed him about the allegations. He was also asked about his financial statements and meetings with Anvay.

Arnab’s phone bills and call records were submitted at the station along with the details about the deals with ARG and Concorde.

Finally on 16 April 2018, the Alibaug police closed the case stating that the investigation didn’t throw enough evidence.

Arnab Goswami’s arrest in 2020

On May 5, 2020, Anvay Nayak’s wife posted a video on Twitter and demanded an investigation into the deaths.

#justiceforanvaynaik

Arnab Goswami is shouting for Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, but what about my husband and mother-in-law who suicided because of Mr. Arnab Goswami?

What is happening to my case? When will justice be granted to our family?

WHY STILL THERE IS NO ACTION? pic.twitter.com/uYtFArl1Hi

— Akshata and Adnya Anvay Naik (@AdnyaAnvayNaik) August 3, 2020

Subsequently, in May 2020, the Maharashtra Government ordered a fresh investigation by the CID. Hence, the case was reopened. In fact, Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted about Anvay’s daughter Adnya, who approached him regarding the case. Initially, Goswami was charged under Section 306 and Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Now, Arnab Goswami has been arrested and is being interrogated for the same.

