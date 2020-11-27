What is GTA 5 Role Play? How to play GTA 5 RP?

Grand Theft Auto V is am action-adventure game released back in 2013. It was created by Rockstar North and released under Rockstar Games. It is the first huge comeback in the Grand Theft Auto series after the 2008’s Grand Theft Auto IV. It is put up between the fictional state of San Andreas, centered on Southern California. It is a single-player story mode type game which is about three protagonists including a retired bank robber Michael De Santa, street gangster Franklin Clinton, and drug dealer and arms smuggler Trevor Philips. It shows their difficulties faced to to do heists while being around a corrupt government and powerful criminals. The game is an open world, players can travel around the city’s countryside and Los Santos city, which was based on Los Angeles.

What is GTA 5 Roleplay?

GTA 5 RP is likely a multiplayer mod of GTA 5 PC. It is set with more realistic surroundings where police, criminals, and people are put together and there are restaurants and hotels where you can chill out like real life.

There are many levels of roleplay and each one is different in each server. Some servers might even have set of rules that you have to follow to live in the world freely. And some other servers that do not let players to use cheat codes and from creating useless violence.

We can play this multiplayer mod by going to the websites of the modified game clients like FiveM and Discord.

How to play GTA 5 Roleplay?

It should be easy to join a server and enjoy GTA 5 RP. You need to follow these steps:

Open Steam.

Log into your account in FiveM.

Look for Legacy Server in the Servers Tab.

There will be a Discord link click/copy and hit join.

Press Ctrl+K and search ‘Toko’ and then you will be able to use Team Speak Client.

Then you will get the Address to find the servers for Toko VoIP. Copy it and go to Team Speak, then Client and then Address and paste the address there.

Copy the Server Address as per your choice after going to #server-status.

Open FiveM and press F8.

Put ‘connect’ as prefix and then paste the adress and hit connect.

Wait for it to connect and then you can enjoy GTA 5 RP in the chosen server.

