What is gonna happen in the upcoming episodes of Al Hayba season 4?

Al Hayba, An original series in the Lebanese Arabic language, written by Hozan Akko and directed by Samer Barqawi. The series was initially released to the Arab nations on 27 May 2017 in the Arabic dialect and later Netflix grabbed the series and translated it into other dialects. The previous or third season was officially released in the year 2019.

What is the Al Hayba drama basically about?

A fiction based on the chief smuggler struggling to win power against his opposite gang with a tricky love story.

As per the sources, it was confirmed by the officials of the series in 2019 that the sequel will return with its season 4 of Al Hayba along with the past seasons’ lead characters.

Will there be Al Hayba season 4 on-screen?

The previous three seasons of Al Hayba had a tradition of releasing the episodes between only the months of May and June. So Season 4 was also intended to be released in May 2020. But due to the endless issue of the pandemic, the release date was postponed for now. And now it officially came out on the 1st of November 2020 with a total of 30 episodes.

What we saw in season 4 till now?

So far, the series has released five episodes with a plot of the bait that has been set for Jabal to rewrite his life for him and his family forever.

However, the storyline of season 4 is kept confidential and the crew members have not spilled any details on the plot to the viewers so far in a strategy to uphold the craze among the fans for the upcoming episodes.

In the final episode, we saw that Jabal Sheikh Aljabal was dead in his car. Later it was verified that it was an imagination of Nour. The plot is yet to be leaked, but we can ensure that the upcoming season will be full of twists and twirls.

Who are the stars that have returned in season 4?

As per the requirement of Season 4, we can expect

Muna Wassef to return as Nahid Imran,

Said Serhan as Ali,

Taim Hasan to play as Jabal,

Abdelnour as Nour Rahman,

Owais Mukhalalati to be played as Sakher,

Abdo Shahine as Shahine,

Rozina Lazkani as Mouna,

Nicole Saba as Sumaya,

Michael Hourani as Majdi,

