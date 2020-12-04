What is Dana White’s Net Worth? How much has he earned from UFC?

Dana White or Dana Fredrick White Jr. is an American. Most importantly, he is currently the president of the largest MMA organization UFC. The Ultimate Fighting Championship is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise. Certainly, UFC has grown globally under Dana White’s leadership. Clearly, Dana White must have made a fortune with UFC. So today, let’s dig how much Dana White has earned so far.

Dana White’s Life

Dana was born on 28 July, 1969 in Manchester, Connecticut. He has been raised by his mother and is an Irish American. Dana graduated from Hermon High School and began boxing at the age of 17. Moreover, White is a college dropout, who worked as a ‘boxercise’ coach.

White is married to Anne, whom he dated since eight grade. They together have two sons and a daughter, Dana III, Aidan and Savannah. White was raised as a catholic, but he considers himself to be an atheist. However, Dana is said to be the most aggressive, ruthless, and successful businessman in the world. He is often in the highlights of controversies.

Dana White’s Career Highlights

Before UFC, Dana White worked as a manager for Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell. After UFC was sold to Lorenzo Fertitta, Dana was recruited as the president of UFC. However, White told that the previous owner had sold that company’s assets to avoid bankruptcy. Consequently, they only received the brand name of UFC and an old octagon. Hence, the credit for UFC goes to Dana White, as he made the company into a highly successful business.

Later in 2016, White announced that he would stay as the president. Moreover, he was given a stake in business, after being sold. Subsequently in 2027, Dana White hosted “Dana White Contender Series”. The show was a platform for the fighters to showcase their talent, hoping to compete in the UFC. Again in 2018, White signed a seven year contract to be the president of the UFC.

In addition, Dana has been the Nevada Sportsman of the Year (2009). He has also won Wrestling Observer Newsletter Award, World MMA Award and Patriot Award.

Dana White in Boxing and TV

Dana White got into boxing by co-promoting Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor. Apparently, Mcgregor was contracted to the UFC. Also, in October 2017, White said that he was 100 percent getting into boxing. Moreover, he has shown his interest to incorporate boxing into UFC’s portfolio.

Besides UFC and Boxing, Dana White has also appeared in films and shows. Certainly, he a

Has been a part of “Ridiculousness”, “The League”, “Silicon Valley” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”. However, Dana has always featured as himself in these shows.

Dana White Net Worth

As mentioned above, UFC is now a multi-billion dollar enterprise. As a result, Dana White’s Net Worth in 2020 is estimated to be $500 million. Moreover, Dana’s estimated salary is at least $20 million per year.

