What happens in Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker?

Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker is a 2019 film about the scenes in space. It was produced, co-written, and directed by J. J. Abrams. It is the third part of the Star Wars trilogy after the release of The Force Awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017), and the last episode of the “Skywalker saga”. It got produced by Lucasfilm and Abrams’ production company Bad Robot Productions and was got released under Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

What is the story of the 9th episode?

They go to planet Exegol as they face a threat of revenge. There, he finds Palpatine, who reveals that he made Snoke to control the First Order and get Kylo to the dark side. Finn and Poe Dameron get to know that Palpatine is on Exegol with the help of a spy.

Kylo travels to Pasaana. Knowing that Kylo is nearby, Rey goes to him. The First Order catches the Falcon, Chewbacca, and the dagger. While trying to save Chewbacca, Rey mistakenly destroys a First Order transport with Force lightning.

Then they all go to Kijimi, where a droidsmith reveals the text from C-3PO’s memory, revealing coordinates to a Wayfinder. The team travels in the Falcon to the Wayfinder’s coordinates which is on a moon in Endor System.

Lando gets his backup from people from the galaxy to help him in the war. She kills Palpatine and herself. Ben uses the power Force to get her back to life by giving his own life. Rey kisses Ben before he dies. The Resistance wins over Palpatine’s armadas.

Who are the actors in the film?

Daisy Ridley as Rey

John Boyega as Finn

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren

Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron

Lupita Nyong’o as Maz Kanata

Kelly Marie Tran as Rose

Domhnall Gleeson as Hux

Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca

Anthony Daniels as C-3PO

Jimmy Vee as R2-D2

Billie Lourd as Kaydel Ko Connix

Imprint Hamill as Luke Skywalker

Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa

Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian

Ian McDiarmid as Sheev Palpatine

