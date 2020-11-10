What happened to the NXT results in 2020? One more no-contest yet to finalize

Initially, NXT, a brand of the American professional wrestling promotion WWE, is mainly designed to train wrestlers who had not debuted on television before and to get them ready for the main roster shows, thereby featuring the next generation of Superstars battling to make an impact in the wrestling field.

Under this show WWE NXT, many popular rosters came to spotlight such as Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Kevin Owens, Paige, Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Becky Lynch.

What happened at the NXT 2020?

During this WWE NXT conducted on the 4th of November 2020, many wrestlers have shown up along with their partners. Starting with four matches between Ember Moon Vs Dakota Kai with Raquel Gonzalez, Cameron Grimes Vs Kushida, Killian Dain Vs Ever-Rise, Toni Storm Vs Shotzi Blackheart, and The Velveteen Dream Vs Tommaso Ciampa.

Ember Moon vs Dakota Kai with Raquel Gonzalez: Lately, Ember has become very popular for her victories and faced a hurdle in the form of Dakota Kai. ember faced a lot of Dishoom from Dakota but still reached the ground before implementing a brutal crossface. Meanwhile, Raquel plays as a distraction. At the end of the match, Kai broke Ember’s muscle.

Cameron Grimes Vs Kushida: Initially, Cameron avoided Kushida in the corner, until he was faced with a series of headlocks. Eventually, Kushida burst into fire and attacked Grimes’s arms. In the climax, Kushida took advantage of Grimes’s psychological wounds and nailed his performance.

Killian Dain Vs Ever-Rise: The team Killian Dain and Drake Maverick battled against Ever-Rise. The duo team started with the tag team moves. Parker and Martel took down Maverick in their corner. At the climax, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch attacked both teams to end the match in no contest.

Toni Storm vs Shotzi Blackheart: In the beginning, Blackheart ran in the ring and looked for a chance to crush Toni, by frequently targeting Toni’s head. At the end of the match, Candice LeRae joined Blackheart in a manner to defeat Toni.

The Velveteen Dream Vs Tommaso Ciampa: Ciampa started the match with terrible headlocks followed by Dream’s injured arm. In the end, Blackheart showed no mercy and thereby attacked Dream’s arms and entirely.

Who won the match finally in WWE NXT 2020?

The battle between Ember Moon Vs Dakota Kai with Raquel Gonzalez – the winner is Dakota Kai by pinfall

Cameron Grimes Vs Kushida- the winner is Kushida by submission

Killian Dain Vs Ever-Rise- no contest end

Toni Storm Vs Shotzi Blackheart- the winner is Toni Storm by pinfall

The Velveteen Dream Vs Tommaso Ciampa- the winner is Tommaso Ciampa by pinfall.

