What happened to Sidnaaz? Are the Bigg Boss 13 couple still together?

Sidnaaz is one of the famous hashtags that went viral on Instagram as well as Twitter after the commencement of Salman Khan‘s Bigg Boss season 13.

Sidnaaz is following the duo Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill, who were seen together on Bigg boss season 13. After the release of Bigg Boss season 13, people especially Bigg boss buffs started remarking on the couple- Siddharth and Shehnaz’s chemistry and initiated a unique hashtag called Sidnaaz. But as of now the Bigg Boss season 13 is over and Siddharth, as well as Shehnaz fans, are also over the hashtag. But at the same time, many still wish to see them together onscreen as well as offscreen.

Who is Siddarth Shukla?

Siddharth Shukla is a distinguished Indian actor, model, and television star with the majority of followers. He is known for playing the roles in dramas like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He is the winner of Bigg boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7. As of 2019, it was noted that Shukla was one of the top ten most searched celebrities in India on Google.

Even after winning season 13 of Bigg Boss, he appeared on Bigg Boss 14 as a senior and thereby nailed his performance in the new season too.

Who is Shehnaz Gill?

Shenaz Gill is a crazy Punjabi star, recognized as an Indian actress, model, singer, and songwriter in the TV and pictures realm. Shehnaz came to the limelight when she first appeared on Bigg Boss season 13. Like her rumored boyfriend Shukla, she also bagged the second position of the reality show Bigg boss season 13.

Currently, Shenaz Gill is busy working on video songs and songwriting. Apart from her fame in Bigg boss season 13, she also featured in many television shows including, Shiv Di Kitaab and Majhe Di Jatti. Moreover, she is acknowledged for her Punjabi films like Kala Shah Kala, Sat Shri Akaal England, and Dhaka.

What is the relationship between Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill?

The couple met on the reality show Bigg Boss season 13. Eventually, the couple became intimate and fans started loving the bond between the two celebs. The love story began when Shehnaz was prompted to confess her feelings for Shukla on various occasions at the Bigg Boss house. Unfortunately, the feelings were not mutual. Shukla said that he never played back or confessed that he felt the same for her. Although the couple has mutually agreed to hang around like close friends forever.

