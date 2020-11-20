What happened to Jolie and Pitt’s kids after the separation?

The super cool American actor is loved by many lady stars starting from Shalane McCall, Sinitta, Robin Givens, Christina Applegate, Jill Schoelen, E.G. Daily, Juliette Lewis, Green Davis, Julia Ormond, Thandie Newton, Claire Forlani, Demi Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Sienna Miller, Sat Hari Khalsa, and Nicole Potruralski.

Pitt and Jolie announced their engagement in 2012 after being together for seven years. The couple got hitched on 23rd August of 2014, in an intimate ceremony in France. On 19th September 2016, it was reported that Jolie had filed for divorce from Pitt, stating the reason as irreconcilable differences.

The couple had adopted a total of six kids, three were adopted and the other three were biological children.

The couple’s children are Maddox Chivan, Pax Thein, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Leon, and Vivienne Marcheline.

Maddox Chivan:

Jolie adopted her first child from an orphanage in Cambodia in 2002. At the time of adoption, Maddox was just seven months old. After her marriage to Brad Pitt, Maddox’s surname changed from Jolie to Pitt. The nineteen-year-old boy, Maddox completed his graduation at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea.

Pax Thien:

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt as a couple first adopted a three-year-old boy in 2007 from an orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City, in Vietnam, and named him, Pax. Pax is seventeen years old and interested in the photography field. Moreover, he played a minor role in Jolie’s film, Maleficent.

Zahara Marley:

Jolie adopted Zahara in 2005 from an orphanage in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. At the time of adoption, Zahara was only six months old. As of 2020, Zahara is just sixteen years old and credited for a few films and her ambition is to become a supermodel.

Shiloh Nouvel:

Thus time, Jolie gave birth to their biological child, a girl. Jolie and Brad Pitt went to Namibia, and there Jolie gave birth to their daughter named, Shiloh Nouvel in 2005. By 2020, Shiloh is a 15-year-old and an LGBTQ+ idol for many people.

Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline:

Jolie and Brad Pitt gave birth to twins, a son, and a daughter, in a seaside hospital in Nice, France in 2008. As of 2020, the boy, Knox, and daughter, Vivienne is twelve years old and have been credited for their acting career.

