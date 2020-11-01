What Dylan O’Brien Do Since Teen Wolf Finished?

Dylan O’Brien – an American actor. He is recognized for his main role as Thomas in the Maze Runner dystopian sci-fi trilogy. His part is Stiles Stilinski in the MTV series Teen Wolf.

Teen Wolf cast Dylan O’Brien unveils his preferred season of the popular MTV series. As he is drawing global praise for his turn as Joel Lawson in Love & Monsters. The viewers & fans of the show are looking back to his breakout performance of Stiles Stilinski in Teen Wolf and pointing to the character as an early sign of O’Brien’s skills.

Loosely based on the 1985 film of the same name, the show focused on a young werewolf who supports his California city from armed forces.

Two Famous Films Brought Fame

O’Brien has been comfortable conversing at length, and quite thoughtfully, about his depiction of the sarcastic best friend to Tyler Posey (Scott McCall). When the characters of Teen Wolf reunited for an implicit event earlier this year, the actor then gave the perfect pitch for what a reboot of the show might consist of. Lately reacting to which of the drama’s six seasons he fancied best, O’Brien’s response is equally illuminating.

He always has kept busy since MTV’s supernatural drama show Teen Wolf completed in 2017, portraying several varied characters and starring in four forthcoming movies. Before making his big break as Stiles Stilinski, Dylan directed, produced, and starred in comedy videos which he uploaded to his YouTube channel.

It was his act as Stiles in Teen Wolf, nevertheless, that would catapult him to stardom. Drawing comparisons to other sidekicks from famous teen shows, Dylan promptly made the character his own. Thanks to the casts’ ability to stand out in both darker & comedic scenes, Stilinski became a fan favorite.

Dylan O’Brien’s Latest Updates & Upcoming Films

Dylan has been active online. Back in May, he went viral for his perfect recreation of Andrew’s climactic scene from The Social Network. The video, which involves star Sarah Ramos as Mark Zuckerberg, has earned more than 2M views. Additionally, the star has participated in virtual reunions with his co-stars from The Maze Runner and Teen Wolf. Looking forward, Dylan has four new movies on his slate. A few of those movies were earlier scheduled to be released shortly, before being delayed or temporarily held.

