What does Dave Portnoy do for a living? How much is his net worth?

If you are a sports enthusiast, then you must have heard of Barstool Sports. And if you know about the Barstool Sports, then I believe you must also know about Dave Portnoy. But if you are one of those who is not aware of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Today we’ll explore facts about Dave Portnoy and his blog/company- Barstool Sports. Let’s get started!

Who is Dave Portnoy?

Dave Portnoy, or David Scott Portnoy, is a well known internet celebrity. He is a blogger (primarily a sports blogger) and the founder of Barstool Sports. In other words, Dave Portnoy is a successful entrepreneur. His company has earned him a fortune. However, we’ll talk about Barstool Sports in the next section.

Source: Entrepreneur

Portnoy was born on 22 March, 1977. His mother Linda and father Michael, are both Jewish. Dave was raised in Massachusetts and attended Swampscott High School. During his childhood, he was friends with Todd McShay, who currently is a sports analyst at ESPN. Moreover, Dave attended University of Michigan in 1995 and graduated with a degree in education.

Dave Portnoy’s Career

After graduation, Dave Portnoy moved to Boston and joined an IT market research firm called Yankee Group. Four years later, Portnoy left the firm and shifted his attention to his own company “Barstool Sports”. Subsequently, The Chernin Group purchased the majority stake of Dave’s company. Further, the headquarters of Barstool Sports moved to New York City.

Source: PMQ

Other than that, Portnoy also created a Pizza Review show in 2017. “One Bite with Davey Pageviews” is the internet show, where Portnoy fulfilled his goal of reviewing every pizza place in Manhattan. Moreover, Dave’s review show has featured many sports persons and athletes as guests.

Controversies around Dave Portnoy

Dave is a successful entrepreneur, but he couldn’t avoid a few controversies. In 2015, Portnoy was arrested by the police of New York City. Apparently, Dave Portnoy and other three Barstool employees handcuffed each other on the floor of NFL headquarters. Later, it was realised that the Barstool owner acted that way in reaction to Deflategate. As a result, Portnoy was detained in a holding cell throughout the game.

Moreover, Dave Portnoy also faced a Labor Investigation in 2019. Certainly, the National Labor Relations Board investigated Dave on the charges of illegally threatening to fire his workers if they create a union. Later in Dec 2019, Dave settled with the Board. Consequently, Dave was asked to delete his threatening tweets and any potential anti-union content by Barstool Sports.

Dave Portnoy’s Net Worth

The American entrepreneur and sports media personality Dave Portnoy has made fortune with his work. With Barstool Sports becoming a sports media powerhouse, and Dave’s review show, Dave Portnoy holds the net worth of $120 million.

The post What does Dave Portnoy do for a living? How much is his net worth? by Mike Butcher appeared first on The TeCake.