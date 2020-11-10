What do you mean by Step Chickens on TikTok? Who is the mother hen?

TikTok, the short-form video app, which is one of the popular social platforms among Gen Z. it has more than 2.5 billion all-time downloads and over 100 million users in the US alone.

In June, every TikTok user has started changing their profile picture to a random blue face by claiming themselves to be part of step chickens and TikTok cults.

What do you mean by step chickens and TikTok cults?

The issue came into the limelight due to a TikTok user-id chunkysdead, who have started this trend of step chickens and TikTok cults.

The leader of the Cult, Melissa had demanded the followers to change their profile pictures into blue-hued zoomed-in images of a face to be a part of the Cult. She became an overnight star after she invented a TikTok challenge.

The cryptic blue selfie profile picture has instantly gone viral with more than 50,000 likes on TikTok, as a lot of the app users started changing their profile to show their loyalty to the Cult named Step Chickens.

Speaking of Cults, they are an open fandom created by fans to support and worship their role model or celeb. In contrast, TikTok cults are the ones where the leaders build a fan base for themselves on social media. Thereby under the influence of TikTok user, melissa, a new cult named step chickens was born on 8th May 2020.

Moreover, the followers of the cult claimed that it helped them to go through this quarantine by reducing their loneliness.

Who is the star behind this cult, Step Chickens?

The leader of the cult, Step Chickens is Melissa Ong, behind the user-id chunkysdead has an Asian look but an American. Melissa is a twenty-seven-year-old girl with more than 1.2 million followers on her TikTok. Melissa expressed how she decided to start a cult by stating that “ Let’s start a religion with just us, and open to name suggestions.”

Then finally she came with a name, Step Chickens. Soon, the idea has become popular, including the introduction of a range of merch and lately, a step chicken song written as well as recorded by the leader, Melissa. And got its release on Apple Music and Spotify.

