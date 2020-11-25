What Could Be Beyonce Giselle’s Net Worth Estimation?

Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter – an American actress and singer who was born and raised in Houston, Texas, Giselle performed in various dancing and singing competitions as a child.

She flew to fame in the late 1990s as the head singer of Destiny’s Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

Beyonce Net Worth steams up to a height one can even imagine earning during their life. According to Forbes, it is been estimated roughly that Beyonce’s Net Worth is around 400M dollars.

Beyonce Giselle is also a famous American fashion designer and a multi-talented and World-known Millionaire. Giselle’s Net Worth rises to a lump sum of $400M as per Forbes estimation.

With astonishingly being unbeaten as a recording artist, businesswoman, and general icon at large, Giselle Net Worth has been growing to incredible heights.

Ere she went solo, Giselle was the lead singer of the girl group Destiny’s Child. The batch recorded several hits and won dozens of awards during their tenure.

As she is also a well-known cast. She has performed in films such as The Fighting Temptations, The Pink Panther, Dreamgirls, and Austin Powers in Goldmember. She grew successful as a solo songwriter, with hits like Independent Woman, Grillz, Cater 2 U, and Check on it.

Her Business Ventures and Signatures

Aside from singing and acting, Giselle is also a very creative designer and investor. With her mom Tina Knowles, Giselle launched “House of Dereon”, a women’s fashion line that provides accessories, shoes, lingerie, footwear, sportswear, jewelry, among others.

Giselle partnered with “Ivy Park”, in 2014, a British fashion company Topshop to produce a line of activewear.

She then purchased Topshop out of their share of the partnership also controls the brand 100%.

In 2019, Giselle signed a special deal to become a creative partner at Adidas to additionally develop the brand. Right on that day itself, the shares of Adidas grew by 1.3%.

Giselle has appeared in dozens of high-profile commercials. Beyonce has endorsed American Express, Nintendo DS, along with L’Oreal.

Giselle signed a Pepsi endorsement deal in 2012. It is believed to have been dealt with worth 50M dollars.

What’s Beyonce ‘s Networth?

Giselle’s net worth is estimated to be $400 million. She is also said to be one of the world’s highest-paid celebrities.

The post What Could Be Beyonce Giselle’s Net Worth Estimation? by Jason Goldberg appeared first on The TeCake.