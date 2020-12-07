What are the new features of PS5 controller?

Sony has officially launched the PS5, and the next-gen console is now on sale in stores across North America and Europe, including the UK.

First, there’s the controller. Every new PS5 includes one DualSense controller. Unlike the DualShock controllers, the DualSense has a two-color scheme and a more ergonomic design. The controller also features adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and haptic feedback, with some games taking advantage of the controller’s features to provide more immersion.

In addition to working with the PS5, the DualSense can connect to Android devices wirelessly. The controller will also connect wirelessly to a PC if your computer supports Bluetooth. If not, you can connect the DualSense to a PC using a USB cable.

The controller is $70, nearly 5110 Indian Rupees, which is $10 more than the DualShock 4. TheDualSense is a good successor to the PS4’s controller, given all the improvements that come with it. The controller was designed for the PS5. Featuring adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and haptic feedback technologies inside the controller.

Triggers:

The new controller adapts an adaptive trigger for L2 and R2 buttons, which can resist your fingers and make even more immersion. These represent the controller’s next-generation technology, with different level of force feedback is available to the developers to implement their games.

Battery :

Another biggy for the PlayStation team was to improve the rechargeable battery life in the latest controller. That’s perhaps one of the DualShock 4’s main caveats, and it’s great to have been addressed. According to results, it has 12 hours of play out of the dual sense before it is completely drained.

It has no share button, which is replaced with a create button, which is almost similar. However, it launches a new Creation Studio tool that allows players much more control over their screen grabs and captures videos.

news about PS5 launch in India:

Sony India is yet to officially announce the PS5 release date in India

The decision is reportedly up to a team located outside India

PS5 price in India starts from Rs 39,990

