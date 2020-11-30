What are the CVS Christmas hours and deals for the customers?

CVS is one of the largest pharmacy chains in the United States. It is the daughter company of CVS Health. The store was initially known as Consumer Value Store. The company was found on May 8, 1963, in Lowell, Massachusetts, US. The founders are Stanley Goldstein, Sidney Goldstein, Ralph Hoagland and Dipak Dave. The store sells pharmaceutical products and others including over-the-counter drugs, beauty products, cosmetics, film and photo finishing services, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods.

Since the pandemic and closing down of many stores, people are anticipating over last-minute shopping. Along with that, Christmas in around the corner and so is Christmas shopping. In between all the hustle and bustle, we tend to forget something or mess something up. At that moment, the only thing to do is to go to a local drugstore and find the last minute gifts or other essentials. Read to find out about CVS Christmas hours and more.

Opening hours of CVS

CVS is usually open from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm. This time can also vary according to location but not much variance from the given is observed. It is also open for Christmas but with reduced timings. It is safer to contact the nearby store before going. The stores are also strictly following the guidelines to prevent covid-19. They have also started various services for their patients and customers. The pharmacists also go through a process of sanitization and testing to ensure the safety of the customers.

Also Read: Is Walgreen open or closed for thanksgiving this year?

Alternative services provided by the store

The pandemic has brought in fear among the public is going to pharmaceutical stores to buy essentials and drugs. However, taking this into consideration, the CVS group has decided to provide alternate ways for its customers. This further reduces the time spend on stores. 1-2 day delivery has been made available of prescriptions and also other items. The prescriptions can include pain relief, allergy relief, skincare, cold relief and digestive care products. The customers can also contact their pharmacists regarding 90-day prescriptions refills.

The post What are the CVS Christmas hours and deals for the customers? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.