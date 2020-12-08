What are the cheats for SIMS 4?

The Sims 4 is 2014, the life simulation video game developed by the Redwood Shores studio of Maxis and published by Electronic Arts. It is the fourth major title in THE SIMS series and was originally announced on May 6, 2013.

It was released in North America on September 2, 2014, for Microsoft Windows A MAC compatible version of the game was released on February 17, 2015. The Sims 4 is the first PC game to top all-format charts in two years. The game has received mixed reviews since its release, with the majority of criticism directed towards its lack of content.

Ten expansion packs have been released. The most recent is Snowy Escape, which was released on November 13, 2020. There have also been seventeen “stuff packs” and nine “game packs” released for this generation, as well as free updates that include major changes such as the addition of a toddler’s life stage.

SOME OF THE CHEATS FOR THE SIMS 4:

Shift + Click Sims 4 cheats

After typing testing Cheats true in the cheat console, Shift+Click on Sims and objects for the following effects:

Cheat Need > Make Happy: Sets all your Sim’s motives to full and mood to Happy

Cheat Need > Enable/Disable Need Decay: Allows or stops Sims from Need changes

Reset Object: Works on Sims and objects to reset their status

Add to Family: Adds a Sim not in your family to it

Modify in CAS: Modify the Sim in Create-a-Sim aside from the name and inherited traits

Make Dirty/Clean: Use on an object to make it dirty or clean

Teleport Sim: Shift+Click on the ground to teleport a Sim to that point

Make head: Use on an object to stick it on top of your Sim’s neck like a horrible chimera

Sims 4 build and buy mode cheats

moveobjects: Ignore placement rules for objects and put them anywhere you like

showhiddenobjects: Buy hidden objects

enablefreebuild: Build anywhere, even on locked lots

ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement: Buy items locked by careers

With an object selected you can also press Shift + [ or Shift + ] to make an object smaller or larger.

Sims 4 money cheats:

Spending all your money on groceries and bills is too much like real life. Why make your Sims start at the bottom when it’s way more fun to start at the top? Enter any of these Sims 4 money cheat keywords into the cheat console to instantly gain stacks of cash.

kaching:get 1,000 simoleons

rosebud:get 1,000 simoleons (for The Sims veterans who remember it)

motherlode:get 50,000 simoleons

Money [#]:change household simoleons to an exact number

FreeRealEstate [on/off]:enter this in neighborhood or world view to make all lots free

autopay_bills [true/false]: Turn household bills on and off.

Sims 4 live mode cheats

Things have a way of going entirely sideways in The Sims 4 when you lose track of time. Here are some cheats to get you out of (or into, if that’s your thing) sticky situations:

resetsim [firstname lastname]: Resets a stuck Sim

give_satisfaction_points [#]: Gives a Sim an amount of satisfaction points

fillmotive motive_[motive]: Fills the specified motive, valid for: Bladder, Energy, Fun, Hunger, Hygiene, Social

fill_all_commodities:Fills the motives for all Sims in the household

complete_current_milestone:Completes a Sim’s current aspiration goal and awards the matching points.

To max out your Sim’s skill in a specific area use stats.set_skill_level Major_Logic 10. Of course you can also set the value to something other than 10 if you don’t want to max it out. Substitute “Major_Logic” for any of the following other skills:

Major_HomestyleCooking

Major_Bartending

Major_Charisma

Major_Comedy

Major_Fishing

Skill_Fitness

Major_Gardening

Major_Guitar

Major_Handiness

Major_Mischief

Major_Programming

Major_RocketScience

Major_VideoGaming

Major_Writing

For your child Sims, substitute with Skill_Child_[Creativity/Mental/Motor/Social] all of which also max out at 10.

After your Sims are all skilled up, you can also give them free promotions or add new careers.

Use careers.add_career [career] to add careers with names like “Actor”, “Painter”, “Writer”, and so on.

careers.promote [career] and careers.remove [career] work in the same way to get a promotion or remove your Sim’s job. You can also use careers.retire [career] to quit your job and collect a weekly pension.

