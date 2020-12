what are the cheat codes for PS4 in GTA 5 ?

On PS4, Xbox One, and consoles generally you can use GTA 5 cheats by entering the sequence of buttons, triggers, and d-pad directions listed below. You’ll have to enter them quickly and you’ll know when it works because a notification appears on-screen. Turning on any GTA 5 cheats will disable Achievements/Trophies for your current session so you’ll need to disable cheats if you want to get any award. (And maybe restart a clean, cheat-free game just to be sure).

Character Enhancement GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4:

Invincibility: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Max Health and Armor: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

Give Weapons: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

Super Jump: LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2

Moon Gravity: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Fast Run: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE

Fast Swim: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT

Recharge Ability: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

Combat Cheat Codes GTA V for PS4:

Give Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1

Explosive Melee Attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

Bang Bang (Explosive Bullets): RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

Flaming Bullets: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1

Slow MotionAim: SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X

Drunk Mode: TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT

Change Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE

Slidey Cars: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

Slow Motion: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1

Vehicle Cheats GTA V for PS4:

Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Spawn Comet: R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1

Spawn Sanchez: CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Spawn Trashmaster: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Spawn Limo: R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Spawn Stunt Plane: CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

SpawnCaddy: CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X

Spawn Rapid GT: R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2

Spawn Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1

Spawn PCJ-600: MotorcycleR1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2

