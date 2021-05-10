What are Fractions? Explain the Division of Fractions

In Mathematics, a fraction is characterized as the part of the complete thing. For instance, a pizza is divided into five even pieces, then every piece is represented by 1/5. Fractions assist to divide and estimate the numbers easily and make the mathematics faster.

Definition of Fraction in Maths

In Maths, a fraction is used to describe a selective portion of the whole thing. It depicts the identical parts of the whole number. A fraction has mainly two parts, particularly a fixed numerator, and a fixed denominator. The number on the head is described as the numerator, and the number on the ground, below the numerator, is called the denominator. The numerator represents the number of equal parts taken into use, while the denominator defines the total number of identical parts in a whole.

For example, 5/10 is a fraction.

Here, 5 is a numerator and 10 is a denominator.

A few real-Life Examples:

In real life, we will many simple examples of fractions, such as:

If a pizza is divided into five equal parts, then each part is equal to half of the entire pizza

If we divide a slice of citron into two equal parts then each part is equal to 1/2 of the whole

Types of Fractions

There are four main and fundamental types of fractions. They are:

Unit Fraction – If in a given fraction, the numerator with 1 is called a unit fraction. For example, 1/5, 1/4

Proper Fraction – If in any given numerator the given value is less than the denominator value, it is called a proper fraction. Example: 3/9, 2/10

Improper Fraction – If in any given numerator its given value is greater than the denominator value, then it is called an improper fraction. Example: 10/5, 12/10

Mixed Fraction – If any fraction comprises a whole number among a proper fraction, it is known as a mixed fraction. Example 5 2/4, 10 4/2

Parts of a Fraction

All fractions include a numerator and a denominator.

The denominator designates how many parts the whole has been divided into. It is placed in the lower part of the fraction below a numerator.

The numerator intimates how many sections of the fraction are represented. It is placed in the upper part of the whole, above the denominator.

Division of Fractions

Division means sharing an item evenly and equally. We have learned about the division of whole numbers to make it easier, now let us see how to divide fractions. A fraction has two main parts that are a numerator and a denominator. Dividing fractions is almost the same as multiplying them, making it simple to follow. To divide two provided fractions, we multiply the first fraction by the reciprocal of the second fraction provided. In this article, we will learn more about the division of fractions and how to divide fractions easily and accurately.

How to Divide Fractions?

Dividing fractions is very easy and simple. We know that division is a method of sharing a whole equally and putting it into equal groups. We divide a whole number by the divisor to get the desired remainder. Now, when we divide a fraction by another fraction, it is the same as multiplying the fraction by the reciprocal or inverse of the second fraction. The reciprocal of a fraction is a simple way of interchanging the fraction’s numerator and denominator and vice-versa.

Conclusion

The concept of fractions is a very vital and important subject in mathematics. Although the division of fractions is very simple and easy sometimes it can confuse the students. In order to learn fractions in the most interesting and fun way, students can solve Cuemath worksheets that are curated by the experts. Cuemath is an online learning platform that makes math fun and interesting. These worksheets by Cuemath are free to download and easily accessible which can help students understand the concepts and the world of fractions in the most engaging way.