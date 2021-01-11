Wendy Williams: What is her net worth, personal life and career?

Wendy Williams as we all know her is famous for her show “The Wendy Williams Show”. She is also a businesswoman, media personality and author. The Wendy Williams Show has given her a lot of popularity and also quite an amount of money. However, we know she hasn’t had her best years in 2019 and 2020. She was dealing with drug and alcohol abuse along with her divorce. Further, despite all this, she can still be content about her bank balance as, despite the divorce expenses, she still has millions as her net worth. If you want to know about her early life, personal life, education, career and net worth, scroll down to read. Before that, let me take you through some quick facts about this self-proclaimed “Queen of All Media”.

Quick Facts About Wendy Williams

Renowned for her shoe The Wendy Williams Show

Born on: July 18, 1964

Age: 56 years

Profession: Tv personality, businesswoman, author

Married to: Bert Girigorie(div: 1995), Kevin Hunter(div: 2020)

Kids: Kevin Hunter, Jr.

Siblings: 2

How She Became Famous?

Wendy was born in Asbury Park, New Jersey to Shirley and Thomas Williams. However, the family moved to Ocean Township, NJ. She completed her studies from Northeastern University after finishing her school in Ocean Township High School. She got a degree in Bachelors of Science degree in communications.

Wendy began working as a DJ since college. She began her career as an RJ in WVIS in the Virgin Islands. Later she began working as a DJ in WRKS in New York City. Wendy is famous for her interview with Whitney Houston after she began working for a syndicated 4-hour time slot on WBLS. She also got herself a title in the National Radio Hall of Fame. She had her big breakthrough after she began hosting The Wendy Williams Show. Wendy has also received various accolades for her work like a nomination for Daytime Emmy Awards, Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for Wendy: The Wendy Williams Show. Her acting roles include movies such as Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man.

Moreover, she is the author of several books like Wendy’s Got the Heat, The Wendy Williams Experience, Ask Wendy: Straight-Up Advice for All the Drama in Your Life, Drama Is Her Middle Name, Is the Bitch Dead, Or What?, Ritz Harper Goes to Hollywood, and Hold Me in Contempt: A Romance.

Personal Life

Wendy was married to Bert Girigorie but the couple divorced a year later. However, she has married again to Kevin Hunter on November 30, 1997. In the year 2000, the couple had a child Kevin Jr. Further, the couple got divorced in 2020.

Also Read: Charlamagne tha God: How much is the American radio presenter worth in 2020?

Net worth of Wendy Williams

Williams has a net worth of around $40 million and all this money comes from her ventures in acting, writing and hosting in reality television shows. However, she still continues to be highly paid with a big fat bank account.

The post Wendy Williams: What is her net worth, personal life and career? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.