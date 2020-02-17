Watch the first trailer for ‘Amazing Stories,’ Steven Spielberg’s Apple TV Plus show

Today, Apple uploaded a trailer for Amazing Stories, a brand-new compilation collection exec generated by famous filmmaker Steven Spielberg and also helmed by his manufacturing business AmblinEntertainment The brand-new collection launches on Apple TV Plus on March 6th.

The brand-new Amazing Stories is a resurgence of Spielberg’s NBC collection that first broadcast in1985 The initial show dipped its toes right into dream, scientific research, and also scary fiction, and also based upon the trailer, the resurgence of the show will certainly do the very same. The brand-new trailer promotes “5 one-of-a-kind stories,” and also shows up to provide looks of every one of them, consisting of one where a grandfather understands he has superhero powers.

Amazing Stories has actually remained in the functions for time currently– The Wall Street Journal reported all the back in October 2017 that Apple had actually struck an offer to make theshow Spielberg likewise showed up in an intro trailer for Apple TV Plus when the business introduced the solution in March 2019.