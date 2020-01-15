Watch ISS spacewalk January 15 | Human World

Two astronauts will certainly venture outside the International Space Station (ISS) tomorrow (January 15, 2020) for the very first of 3 spacewalks this month. NASA TELEVISION’s real-time protection of the spacewalk will certainly start tomorrow at 10: 30 UTC (5: 30 a.m. ET). Translate UTC to your time.

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir as well as Christina Koch are arranged to perform tomorrow’s spacewalk, along with the following one on Monday, January 20, to complete changing nickel-hydrogen batteries with brand-new lithium-ion batteries that keep power created by the terminal’s solar varieties.

Assuming the battery job goes as intended, NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan as well as ESA’s Luca Parmitano will certainly leave the terminal on Saturday, January 25, to complete setting up the brand-new Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer’s cooling down device. Work on the device started in November as well as December2019 Morgan as well as Parmitano will certainly validate that it’s prepared for usage.

Bottom line: On January 15, watch the very first of 3 ISS spacewalks tentatively arranged in January 2020.

