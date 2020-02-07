Watch Cygnus launch February 9 | Human World

On Sunday, February 9, 2020, the following resupply solutions objective to the International Space Station (ISS) is arranged tolaunch Northrop Grumman’s 13 th business resupply objective, utilizing its Cygnus freight spacecraft, is arranged to launch on an Antares rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility inVirginia

You can watch online insurance coverage of the Cygnus launch on NASA TELEVISION and also the company’s internet site, start Sunday at 22: 00 UTC (5 p.m. EST) Translate UTC to your time. Target time for launch is 22: 39 UTC (5: 39 p.m. EST).

Watch right here.

The Cygnus spacecraft, filled with roughly 8,00 0 extra pounds (3,600 kg) of research study, team materials, and also equipment, will certainly reach the spaceport station on Tuesday, February11 ISS astronauts will certainly record Cygnus with the terminal’s robot arm and also set up the spacecraft.

Cygnus is arranged to remain at the spaceport station up until May 11, when it will certainly leave the orbiting research laboratory. Cygnus will certainly get rid of a number of lots of garbage throughout an intense reentry right into Earth’s ambience on May 25.

Bottom line: Watch launch of Cygnus resupply objective to the ISS on February 9, 2020.

Via NASA

.