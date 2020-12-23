Walton Goggins: net worth, wife, kids, career and more updates

Walton Goggins is an actor who is known for his roles in several movies like Murder in Mississippi, Alex Haley’s Queen, Forever Young and many other films. He is famous for playing a variety f roles throughout his career. However, he is a self made actor and began his career young. This article covers everything from his personal life, career, and his journey to fame. Let’s check out some quick facts about him prior to that.

Quick Facts About Walton Goggins

Renowned for being an actor in the hollywood industry

Born on November 10,1971

Age: 49 years

Profession: actor

Married to Nadia Conners

Kids: son Augustus

Siblings: not known

How He Became Famous?

Walton Goggins was born in Birmingham, Alabama, US. His parents are Janet Long and Walton Sanders Goggins, Sr. He attended Lithia Springs High School and further went to study in Georgia Southern University. However, he dropped out and went to pursue his career in acting. Initially Walton worked for valet car parking service and sold cowboy boots. Along with this, he had small roles in movies. However, he had his big break after a role in Murder in Mississippi. After this, he did many roles including Shane Vendrell in The Shield, Boyd Crowder in Justified, Clay Hawkins in Lincoln, Sonny Burch in Ant-Man and the Wasp and even others.

Apart from acting, he established his own production company Ginny Mule Pictures which produced several films like he Accountant, Chrystal, Randy, and The Mob and The Evening Sun. Moreover, he has also appeared in several movies as guest roles. Walton has won an Academy Award in 2001. He has won several nominations as supporting actor in Primetime Awards and Satellite Award.

Personal life

Walton Goggins was married to Leanne Kaun, a businesswoman in 2001. She had committed suicide in 2004. Later, he was hitched to Nadia Conners in 2011, who is a filmmaker. The couple has a son named August in the same year.

Net worth of Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins is known to have a net worth of $10 million. We know that all this income comes from his career in the entertainment industry as an actor and producer.

