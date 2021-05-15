Walmart doesn’t require fully vaccinated customers to wear masks!

As CDC has already eased the restrictions on mask for fully vaccinated people, outlets have also decided to drop masks for vaccinated shoppers. As people can be indoors without masks, some of the largest retailers in the US have also made a step to adapt to the new guidelines.

The country’s number 1 retailer Walmart has acted upon it. They announced via a memo sent to the employees that as of Friday, vaccinated customers can shop without masks. Moreover, the employees who have been fully vaccinated can also work without mask from 18th May. However, those who have not been vaccinated, will still require to cover their face.

The memo said, “We will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs. We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.” Besides, the company has also announced to give a bonus of $75 to the vaccinated workers, as a thank you for being vaccinated. But, the vaccinated employees will have to provide a proof to avail the bonus.

The memo also mentioned, “Masks will also continue to be required by some city and state ordinances, and we will follow those requirements.”

Besides Walmart, Trader’s Joe and Costco have also permitted the vaccinated customers to shop without masks at certain locations. The announcements were made on Friday.

Costco posted on official website, “We will allow members and guests who are fully vaccinated to enter Costco without a face mask or face shield. Costco continues to recommend that all members and guests, especially those who are at higher risk, wear a mask or shield… We ask for members’ responsible and respectful cooperation with this revised policy.”

The company still requires all the customers to cover their face in Costco’s pharmacy and other healthcare facilities.

Trader’s Joe also made the statement on its website on Friday. The statement read, “We encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping.” But, unlike Walmart, Trader’s Joe has mandated for its employees to wear masks at all times. It is the first prominent US retailer to that dropped mask restrictions for vaccinated customers on Friday.

Other retailers have decided to keep their policies unchanged for now. Some say they are re-evaluating their protocols.

