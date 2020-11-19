WALL-E : Will the sequel come? What is renewal status of this movie?

WALL-E is an American computer-animated and science-fiction romance movie. It is produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released in the year 2008. The movie has the voices of many stars. The movie is on a total 9th feature film produced by this company.

After directing the film named Finding Nemo, Stanton thought Pixar had done a believable job in simulations of underwater physics and was interested in making a film that is set mostly in space. It is Pixar’s first-ever animated film which has segments featuring live in action movie characters. Going with the Pixar tradition, WALL-E was clubbed with a short film named Presto for its release in theatres.

What is the movie all about?

When in the 29th century the Earth is covered with garbage and is not a good place to live in, Wall-E a robot is left for the garbage collection. He has left the planet to clean up the mess. Eve, another robot is sent to Earth to see if life is still sustainable on Earth. Wall-E falls in love with Eve gradually. The story then follows their journey and how they experience various other incidents on the planet. While saving Eve from a storm, he lands on a ship where he sees various humans in the shop. These are the people who were evacuated some 700 years ago. They have become much lazy and are fed through straws. Wall-E is the short form for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class.

Towards the end when Eve comes back on Earth, she repairs WALL-E. Unfortunately, she gets to know that his memory has been lost which led to his personality vanished. She gets heartbroken. EVE renders WALL-E a kiss of farewell, which enlightens his memory and repairs his original personality. WALL-E and EVE then reunite as the habitats of the Axiom and put their first traces on Earth.

Who all made up the movie?

Ben Burtt gives his voice for many other robots. But in particular, he stars his voice for Wall-E. Elissa Knight serves her voice for EVE. Fred Willard plays the role of Shelby Forthright, who is the CEO of the Buy-N-Large Corporation and he is the only major live-action character in the movie. John Ratzenberger and Kathy Najimy take up the role of John and Mary, respectively.

Is Wall-E 2 happening anytime soon?

There are many fans that are eagerly waiting for the release of a sequel to the movie. As of 2016, the answer still sticks to no. Pixar seems to have done o official announcement of the making of the film. The makers seem to be ignorant about the making of the second part of the movie. The first movie was released in 2008, even after 11 years there is no clue being heard or seen about its release. Due to the pandemic also, many movies are being stuck in the middle. But for now, we can just wait to get some confirmed news about its release.

