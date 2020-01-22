Vote to name new Mars rover | Human World

NASA welcomes you to assistance select the name for the following Mars rover, presently set up to launch in July or August 2020, as well as land in Mars’ Jezero Crater in February 2021.

Members of the general public can elect their favored name for the rover at the Name the Rover competition website. The 9 names are the finalists in the Name the Rover essay competition, which welcomed U.S. pupils in preschool with 12 th quality to create a name for NASA’s Mars 2020 rover as well as compose a brief essay regarding it.

The survey opened up online on January 21 as well as will certainly stay open with January 27.

More than 28,000 essays were sent after the competition started in August2019 A panel of almost 4,700 court volunteers, made up of instructors, specialists as well as area lovers from around the nation, assisted pick the finalists.

The 9 finalists (entry name, quality degree, pupil name as well as state) are:

Endurance, K-4, Oliver Jacobs of Virginia

Tenacity, K-4, Eamon Reilly of Pennsylvania

Promise, K-4, Amira Shanshiry of Massachusetts

Perseverance, 5-8, Alexander Mather of Virginia

Vision, 5-8, Hadley Green of Mississippi

Clarity, 5-8, Nora Benitez of California

Ingenuity, 9-12, Vaneeza Rupani of Alabama

Fortitude, 9-12, Anthony Yoon of Oklahoma

Courage, 9-12, Tori Gray of Louisiana

NASA will certainly introduce the rover’s new name– as well as the pupil behind it– in very earlyMarch The grand reward champion will certainly get an invite to see the spacecraft launch in July 2020 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

See even more info, as well as images, at the Mars 2020 goal web page. NASA stated:

The presently unrevealed rover is a robot researcher evaluating greater than 2,300 extra pounds (1,000 kgs). It will certainly look for indicators of previous microbial life, identify the world’s environment as well as geology, accumulate examples for future return to Earth as well as lead the way for human expedition of the red world.

For total competition as well as reward information, consisting of a complete listing of the 155 state/territory semifinalists, see the Name the Rover Challenge web page.

Bottom line: Vote from amongst 9 finalists to select the name for the Mars 2020 rover.

Via NASA/JPL

.