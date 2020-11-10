Viveca and Ferrell, the quest of this idealistic couple 

Viveca Paulin, an auctioneer and a Swedish actress. Viveca Paulin was born in April 1969 in Askim, Gothenburg. She is a famous auctioneer and she has also worked for Bonhams. Viveca is presently working as an auctioneer at Los Angeles Modern Auctions. Viveca has also worked in a few TV and films in minor roles. She was recognised for her performance in A Night At The Roxbury. In 2018, Viveca played a minor role in an animation film, as an auctioneer in Ralph Breaks The Internet.

Viveca and Ferrell relationship



Ferrell is a comedy actor. His characters are usually goofy and naughty. It’s been almost 20 years now since the couple Ferrell and Viveca Paulin have been married. This couple has a really strong bond to date and will be still growing stronger. Ferrell is an actor who makes the audience laugh. But he now only makes the audience happy, he also makes his wife happy. Viveca loves artworks and she has completed her B.A. in art history. And she has also worked at auction houses.

The couple first met in 1995, they had their beautiful love story. Paulin moved to California to get her B.A. from Pomona College in Claremont. Paulin was born in Sweden. Paulin got her graduation in 1991 since from her childhood days she was interested in acting. So later she joined the acting class. Paulin met Ferrell at an acting class in 1995. Since then the pair started dating and they stayed friends when he moved to Los Angeles. For the financial issues, she worked at an auction and he got a job as a typist. After a few days, he went to New York. Later, Ferrell returned to LA. After spending time together, they developed strong feelings towards each other and they finally confided their impressions for each other.

The pair got married in 2000. And the couple gave birth to three boys, Magnus, Mattias and Axel. Even after this, Paulin continued with her invasion in artworks. The couple has faced all the ups and downs together. Paulin stated that Ferrell never fails to make her laugh. She also said that he never forgets to send a love letter for every Valentine’s day.

