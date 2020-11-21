Virgin River season 2, Is a second season on the way for the show?

Virgin River is one of the few shows that keeps its fans on the edge of the seat. The show is filled with twists and turns and so the fans are now asking for Virgin River season 2. Well, we have great news for everyone who is eagerly waiting for it. Season 2 has yet to be aired on November 27, 2020. Yes, it is coming in a few days! However, Netflix has kept all the information regarding the second season under the wraps. Read to find out what we know about the upcoming season.

The show first aired on December 6, 2019, and season 1 ended with 10 episodes. Further, the show is based on the novel by Robyn Carr of the same name. It is developed by Sue Tenney. The show received good feedbacks for its interesting plot and characters. Moreover, season 3 is also in the works which adds to the excitement of the fans.

What to expect from Virgin River season 2?

The first season had more questions than answers. The protagonist Mel decides to leave her past behind and move to the Virgin River to start afresh. However, the place is more complicated, unlike her expectations. Mel has a difficult relationship with her husband and decides to take a break. On the other hand, we see the two characters Paige and Christopher missing with blood in their house. The season ends here.

Virgin River season 2 will pick up from here. The audience will be provided with answers regarding the whereabouts of Paige and Christopher. Along with this, the relationship between Mel and Jack which most people are hoping will work out. For further updates on plot, you can check out the book on which the based.

Also Read: Virgin Galactic’s Next Spaceship Gets Its ‘Feather’ (Video)

Other updates on the show

Virgin River season 2 is all set to release 27 of this month. The fans have been waiting for this since season 1 ended leaving behind a lot of cliffhangers. However, the wait is finally over and the countdown begins.

The same cast will appear once again for Virgin River season 2 along with new faces. Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel, Martin Henderson as Jack, Colin Lawrence as John, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine, Tim Matheson as Doc, Annette O’Toole as Hope, and Jenny Cooper as Joey. Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky and Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan.

The post Virgin River season 2, Is a second season on the way for the show? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.