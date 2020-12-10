Vince McMohan: What is the net worth of WWE Ceo ?

Vince McMahon is an American football executive and media proprietor. However, he is known for being the CEO of WWE. WWE is a show watched by many around the world and has earned considerable income for its players and those who work for it. However, this is also one of the reasons Vince McMahon is a billionaire too. He is also the founder of Alpha Entertainment. He is a businessman with a strong vision and smartness. Vince also purchased the WCW which was his competitor. The popular streaming service WWE network was launched by him. To know more about this famous figure, continue reading.

Childhood and early life

Vince McMahon was born on August 24, 1945, in North Carolina. His parents are Victoria and Vincent James McMahon. His father was also involved in the wrestling industry. This makes him familiar with the industry since he was young. However, his father left him and his mother when he was young but took his brother with him. He got back with his father when he was 12. His mother also had several marriages, one of which was abusive. He did his studies in Virginia in Fishburne Military School. He also dealt with dyslexia which over the years he overcame.

Personal life and career

With his business degree from East Carolina University, he initially worked as a Traveling salesman. Later, he was interested to follow his father’s footstep in the wrestling industry. Vince McMahon became the commentator for the matches replacing Ray Morgan. He went on to become a prominent voice bringing changes and success in the wrestling world. He was also the force behind the name “World Wrestling Entertainment”. Vince has made many thoughtful decisions to expand the industry. He has also been criticised for many things like Female wrestling. He then moved on to Football and In this journey, he has also made enemies and haters.

Also Read: Who is Vince McMahon? How did he change the lives of WWE legends?

What is the net worth of Vince McMahon?

Vince McMahon is known to be one of the billionaires. His career in business, wrestling and other ventures has earned him sufficient money.

The post Vince McMohan: What is the net worth of WWE Ceo ? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.