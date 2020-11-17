Vikings: Season 6 part 2 no official date of release has been announced yet !

The 6th and final season of the historical drama television series Vikings premiered on December 4, 2019, on History in Canada. The story follows the exploits of the legendary Viking chieftain Ragnar Lothbrok and his crew and later of his sons. Season 1 begins at the start of the Viking Age, marked by the Lindisfarne raid in 793 AD.

Season 6 consists of 20 episodes, divided into 2 parts with 10 episodes in each part. The 2nd will premiere in 2020. Season 6 mainly focuses on King Bjorn’s reign over Kattegat, Ubbe expedition to Iceland, and Ivar’s adventures in Rus.

Vikings Season 6 Part 2 Hit Screen –

Speculations are there that part 2 will release by end of 2020. But till now no official confirmation is there on the release date. The audience will have to keep patience till further updates. Even season 5 was also split into 2 parts and both the parts released in the gap of a year. Hopefully this time the gap will be less.

Vikings Season 6 who all are seen –

Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha

Alexander Ludwig as King Björn Ironside

Alex Høgh Andersen as Ivar the Boneless

Marco Ilsø as Hvitserk

Jordan Patrick Smith as Ubba

Danila Kozlovsky as Oleg of Novgorod

John Kavanagh as The Seer

Peter Franzén as King Harald Fairhair

Eric Johnson as Erik the Red

Georgia Hirst as Torvi

Ragnheiður Ragnarsdóttir as Queen Gunnhild

Ray Stevenson as a mysterious wanderer

Vikings Season 6 Part 2 Storyline –

Nothing can be predicted what would the opening of episode 11. But one thing is sure it will answer all the questions that the audience has in the mind. Bjorn is still alive, who will take the throne of Kattegat and what will happen to Floki. The audience will have to wait till it releases.

Vikings Background –

It is a historical drama television series. Micheal Hirst created and written the series for History Channel. Ireland the shooting happened. It was released in March 2013 in Canada. The story is inspired by the Sagas of Viking Ragnar Lothbrok. One of the best known legendary Norse heroes.

