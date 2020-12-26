Vera Wang: What to know about the life of this fashion designer?

Talking about wedding gowns and the best designer? Vera Wang is sure to be on that list. She is an American fashion designer who works in New York. Vera has designed wedding gowns for many prominent personalities Chelsea Clinton, Uma Thurman, Holly Hunter and Alicia Keys. However, her other ventures involve houseware, shoe, fragrance, eyewear, and jewellery collections. She has been a fashion icon since a long time and has inspired many with her immaculate designs. To know more about this personality, continue reading. However, let’s get to know some quick facts about her.

Quick Facts About Vera Wang

Renowned for her bridal boutiques Simply Vera and White by Vera

Born on: June 27, 1949

Age: 71 years

Profession: Fashion designer

Married to Arthur Becker, divorced in 2012

Kids: Cecilia and Josephine

Siblings: Kenneth

How She Became Famous?

Vera Wang is a native of China but was born and brought up in New York. Her parents are Florence Wu and Cheng Ching Wang. Her mother was a translator for the United Nations and her father owned a medicine company. Coming from a well off family, she was given a good education and her interests were also nurtured well. Vera began skating at the age of 8. She has participated in the 1968 U.S Figure Skating Championship. However, she could not make it to the Olympics team and further, switched her career to fashion. She is a graduate of the University of Paris and Sarah Lawrence College with a degree in art history. After her graduation, she immediately joined Vogue. Further, she worked for Ralph Lauren for 2 years.

After this, she began her independent career in the fashion industry. Like mentioned above, she has designed wedding gowns for many celebrities like Chelsea Clinton, Uma Thurman, Holly Hunter, Alicia Keys, Victoria Beckham, Mariah Carey and even the Kardashian sisters along with others. Along with this, she has designed evening gowns for Michelle Obama, Sandra Bullock, and Sofia Vergara. Nancy Kerrigan, Evan Lysacek and Michelle Kwan have won Vera’s designed skating costumes. Vera has made her mark in the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame. However, awards are bound to follow for her amazing works. Vera has won several awards like Council of Fashion Designers of America award for Womenswear Designer of the year. She also won two Lifetime Achievement Awards. She has also opened her own bridal boutiques.

Personal life

Vera Wang was married to Arthur Becker. The couple adopted two kids Cecilia and Josephine. However, they broke it off in 2012.

Net worth of Vera Wang

Vera Wang has a net worth of $650 million which she has earned from her extensive clothing lines and her designer career.

