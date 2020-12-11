Vanitha Vijayakumar, how she became famous?

Vanitha Vijayakumar is an Indian film entertainer who has shows up chiefly in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu language films.

Early life of Vanitha Vijayakumar

Vanitha is the oldest little girl of Tamil entertainer Vijayakumar and his subsequent spouse, Tamil entertainer Manjula. Vanitha has two more youthful sisters, Preetha and Sridevi, who are previous entertainers. From his first union with Muthukannu Vellalar, Vijayakumar had three youngsters. Entertainer Arun Vijay and previous entertainer Kavitha are among are her half-siblings.

In September 2018, she had another public aftermath with her family after she would not leave a family property that she had at first leased for a shoot in Ashtalakshmi Nagar. Her dad, Vijayakumar, in this way documented a police protest against her.

Personal life of Vanitha Vijayakumar

Vanitha Vijayakumar wedded entertainer Akash on 10 September 2000. Their child was brought into the world in 2001 and their little girl was brought into the world in 2005. Following a long guardianship question, the Madras High Court requested that the kids split their time between the two guardians. Her child later moved in for all time with his granddad and afterward Akash.

Vanitha Vijayakumar got then hitched again with money manager Anand Jay Rajan, in 2007. The pair has a girl. The couple isolated before long and were formally separated in 2012, with Rajan being granted care of their kid. Vanitha recommended that the pair separated because of her questions with Vijayakumar, and that Rajan had adequately gotten by implication engaged with the debate costing him harmony and profession openings. In 2019, police addressed Vanitha while on the arrangement of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 in Chennai over a protest documented by Rajan claiming that she had captured their girl. Vanitha was not captured after her girl affirmed that she had willfully come to Chennai with her mom.

Following her partition with Anand Rajan in 2010, Vanitha dated choreographer Robert and wedded in 2013. The couple likewise cooperated expertly by delivering a film named MGR Sivaji Rajini Kamal (2015), preceding cutting off their association in 2017.

She was in relationship with Peter Paul, who is as of now wedded and father of two teenagers. The couple got hitched on 27 June 2020 in Chennai. As of October 2020, they have isolated inferable from his dependence on cigarettes and liquor.

