Vanitha Vijayakumar: How much is the Indian actress worth in 2020?

Vanitha Vijayakumar is a film actress from the Indian domain. She has acted in several South Indian movies. She has performed diverse roles in varied Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu language films.

Quick facts about Vanitha Vijayakumar

Name: Vanitha Vijayakumar

Famous as: Indian actress

Age, as of 2020: 40 years

Birthdate: 5 October 1980

Net worth: $1-5 million; ₹7.63 crores (in INR)

Years active: 1995–1999; 2013–2015; 2019–present

Spouse(s): Akash ​(m. 2000; div. 2007)​; Anand Jayarajan (m. 2007; div. 2012)​; Peter Paul ​(m. 2020; separated 2020)

The Early life of Vanitha Vijayakumar

Vanitha Vijayakumar was born on the 05th of October in 1982 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. Vanitha is the eldest daughter of Vijayakumar, who is a Tamil actor and Manjula who is also an actress. She has two sisters, Preetha and Sridevi. Arun Vijay and Kavitha are her half-siblings.

What about her personal life?

Vanitha Vijayakumar was married to the filmmaker, Peter Paul on the 27th of June 2020, but they got divorced recently.

This was her third marriage. Her first marriage was with Akash who is a film actor. They were married in the year 2000, and they separated five years later. Akash and Vanitha have two children together. They have a son named, Vijay Sri Hari and their daughter’s name is Jovika Akash.

The second time, Vanitha Vijayakumar was married to a USA based businessman Rajan Anand, but they separated in the year 2010. The couple shares a daughter named Jaynitha Anand. She was also briefly linked to the choreographer Robert, but it was never confirmed.

What about her career?

Vanitha Vijayakumar made her debut appearance in the Tamil movie “Chandralekha” in 1995. She did another Tamil movie “Manikkam” in 1996. She also played a role in the Malayalam movie “Hitler Brothers” in 1997.

In 1999, she appeared in the Telugu movie “Devi”. With her marriage to Akash, she made her exit from the film industry.

In 2013, she reassumed her role as an actress in the movie, “Naan Rajavaga Pogiren”. She has also acted in the movie, “Summa Nachunu Lrukku”.

Vanitha Vijayakumar is also a producer, and “MGR Sivaji Rajini Kamal” in 2015 is a movie in which she is both a producer and the lead actress. She quit the industry again after this movie. In 2019, she made her TV debut in “Big Boss Tamil” as a participant. She also appeared in another TV reality show “Cook With Comali” in 2020.

What is the net worth of Vanitha Vijayakumar?

The net worth is estimated to be around $1-5 million. The main source of income for Vanitha Vijayakumar is from her role as an actress in South Indian movies and TV shows.

