Vanessa Williams : How she rose to fame and her net worth

Vanessa Williams is widely famous for being Miss America 1984 and the careers that followed after this. After winning the title, she went on to prove her talent in both acting and music. Some of her notable music works are her albums The Right Stuff and The Comfort Zone followed by The Sweetest Days. She had also been part of the fashion industry after this during which she faced issues for which she had to return her tiara. However, this article will take you through the life of Vanessa Williams. Before that, let’s get to know some quick facts about this beautiful celebrity.

Quick Facts About Vanessa Williams

Renowned for being Miss America 1984

Born on: March 18, 1963

Age: 57

Profession: model, actress, singer, producer

Married to: Jim Skrip

Kids: 4

Siblings: Christopher James Williams

How She Became Famous?

Vanessa Williams was born in The Bronx, New York. Her parents are Helen Tinch and Milton Augustine Williams Jr. The couple met during their music education class and went on to become music teachers. Growing up with parents involved in music, this has had a major influence in her career too. She did her college studies at Syracuse University and College of Visual and Performing Arts, majoring in musical theatre. She became Miss America during her second year of college. However, she had to give up her tiara after Penthouse published her nudes. Her debut to the music industry began with her singing “Happy Days Are Here Again” during the beauty pageant. She released her first album The Right Stuff four years after. All of her albums reached the top and some went on to become platinum. Other albums are The Comfort Zone, The Sweetest Days.

Coming to her career in acting, she has performed various roles in shows like The Love Boat, Bye Bye Birdie, The Odyssey. Her other notable roles are in Eraser, Shaft, The Adventures of Elmo In Grouchland, and Hannah Montana: The Movie. She has received several accolades and nominations like the Grammy nomination. She has also been part of the fashion industry. Vanessa is also the author of the book “You Have No Idea: A Famous Daughter, Her No-Nonsense Mother, and How They Survived Pageants, Hollywood, Love, Loss.”

Personal life

Vanessa Williams has been married thrice. Her first marriage was with Ramon Hervey II. Two years after their divorce in 1997, she married NBA player Rick Fox. She got hitched to Jim Skrip in 2015. Vanessa has 4 children from her three marriages.

Net worth of Vanessa Williams

Vanessa has a net worth of around $25 million.

