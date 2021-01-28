Vanessa Morgan: What is the net worth of the Canadian actress?

Vanessa Morgan is a well-known actress for her role in Riverdale as Toni. Her other prominent appearances are in Finding Carter, The Latest Buzz, and My Babysitter’s a Vampire. She is a winner of the Planet Africa Award and two TeenChoice Awards. The actress received a lot of her fame from her roles in the above-mentioned series. She has also done many other shows. However, you are familiarised with her works, now let’s get to know more. This article will further tell you details regarding her personal life, childhood, and net worth. Here are some quick facts to read before that.

Quick Facts About Vanessa Morgan

Renowned for her role in Riverdale

Born on: March 23, 1992

Age: 28 years

Profession: Actress

Married to: Michael Kopech

Kids: none

Siblings: 2

How did she rise to fame?

Vanessa Morgan was born in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. There is not much information regarding her family anywhere, and so we will be updating the page if we receive any. However, we know that young Vanessa was into singing and has sung at various community events and telethons. At the age of seven, she was taken into the field of acting. Vanessa received a scholarship in the Hollywood Acting Academy. She was an achiever as a child and has won the Junior Miss America pageant and also for the National Date Festival. Vanessa is a student of Colonel By Secondary School and Queen’s University. She made her entry into the acting industry through the movie A Diva’s Christmas Carol. Later she appeared in The Latest Buzz, A.N.T. Farm, My Babysitter’s a Vampire, Finding Carter, The Shannara Chronicles, and Riverdale.

Personal Life

Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech got engaged in 2019. The next year the couple got married, and five months later, he filed for a divorce. In July, a month after the divorce was filed, Vanessa said she was pregnant.

Net worth of Vanessa Morgan

Vanessa has acquired a net worth of $1 million. She has earned this money from her roles in series and movies. She is also a model and earns quite an amount from her career ventures.

