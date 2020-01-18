Valve says it’s ‘absolutely not working’ on Left 4 Dead 3

Valve has actually placed an end to reports concerning Left 4 Dead 3 remaining in advancement, by specifying that the workshop hasn’t been functioning on it for several years.

“We’ve seen reports to this impact for the last number of months,” Valve claimed in a declaration to IGN. “We did quickly check out some Left 4 Dead following gen chances a couple of years earlier. But we are definitely not working on anything L4D relevant currently, as well as have not for several years.”

Earlier today, Alvin Wang Graylin, head of state of HTC Vive in China, uploaded photos of some slides from a current discussion toTwitter One of the slides, entitled “2020 Virtual Reality Trends,” had a bullet factor specifying that “Valve HL Alyx/ L4D3 will certainly drive customer as well as AAA workshop rate of interest.” The reference of “L4D3” was seen by some as verification that HTC was creating Left 4 Dead 3 for Virtual Reality, however rather brought about Valve’s brand-new declaration today.

Rumors concerning Left 4 Dead 3 being created for Virtual Reality have actually been circling around the web just recently. Two days earlier, the Valve News Network network on YouTube uploaded what it asserted were dripped principle art as well as screenshots from the video game.

“It’s clear some individuals are enjoying developing false information to rotate up the neighborhood as well as various other electrical outlets,” Valve claimed. “Unfortunately, in the meantime a brand-new L4D video game is not something we’re functioning on.”

Left 4 Dead was launched in 2008, complied with by Left for Dead 2 in2009 Left 4 Dead 3 was apparently in advancement in 2011 or 2012, according to Valve News Network, and after that terminated in2017 The network had actually hypothesized that the video game had actually just recently returned right into advancement.

The Verge has actually connected to HTC as well as Valve for remark.