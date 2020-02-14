Valentine’s Day Cygnus cargo ship launch to space station delayed by high winds

There will certainly no Valentine’s Day launch to the International Space Station today, NASA states.

The launch of a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket lugging an uncrewed Cygnus cargo ship full of crucial products– consisting of, yes, some delicious chocolate, cheese as well as various other deals with for astronauts– has actually been delayed at the very least 24 hrs. The brand-new launch time will certainly be 3: 21 p.m. EST (2021 GMT) on Saturday (Feb 15) from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island,Virginia

“Northrop Grumman as well as NASA have actually rescheduled today’s Antares launch effort for the CRS-13 Cygnus resupply goal due to solid top degree winds,” NASA authorities stated in an upgrade today. “The Antares rocket as well as Cygnus spacecraft stay healthy and balanced.”

You can view the Cygnus launch live right here as well as onSpace com’s homepage, thanks to NASA TELEVISION. NASA’s webcast will certainly start at 2: 45 p.m. EST (1945 GMT).

Cygnus NG-13 will certainly supply 7,600 pounds. (3,400 kgs) of experiment equipment, food as well as various other products to the three-person Expedition 62 staff on the space station when it gets here following week. Packed amongst those products are some delicious nibbles for the astronauts, consisting of 3 type of difficult cheese (by unique demand), in addition to Lindt delicious chocolates (chili delicious chocolate as well as sea salt taste) as well as various other sweet in the nick of time for Valentine’s Day weekend break.

“Rocket, check. Chocolate, check. Upper degree winds? Unfortunately, check,” authorities with NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility stated in a Twitter message.

If all works out, the Cygnus spacecraft will certainly reach the International Space Station very early Tuesday (Feb 18), NASA authorities stated.

Northrop Grumman as well as NASA at first attempted to launch the Cygnus cargo goal on Sunday (Feb 9), yet terminated it in the last mins due to a ground sensing unit problem. Dismal weather condition at the launch website protected against succeeding efforts throughout the week.

Saturday’s weather prediction looks excellent, with a 85% possibility of desirable problems for launch, NASA authorities stated. VisitSpace com on Saturday for launch protection of Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus NG-13 cargo goal for NASA.

