Vagabond season 2: When is it coming out and what can we expect?

Vagabond is a South Korean tv series that aired on SBS TV Likewise, it was gushed on Netflix consists of 16 episodes from September 20 to November 23, 2019. The narrative of this arrangement rotated around a plane crash that kills over 211 civilians, including Cha Dal-gun’s nephew. To find out the truth behind the accident, Cha Dal-gun begins an investigation with Go Hae-Ri National intelligence service agent leads him to a tangled web of corruption. This Korean drama is organized by Yoo In-Sik.

Who is going to be there in season 2?

We can expect the same cast to return for vagabond season 2 along with new entries depending on how the writers decide to tell the story. Let’s take a look:

1. Lee Seung- Gi as Cha Dal-gun -fireman

2. Bae Suzy as Go Hae-Ri

3.Shin sung-rok as Gi Tae-Woong, the head of the National intelligence service information team.

4. Yun-Shik back as Jung kook- Pyo, the president

5. Moon Sung-Keun as Hong Soon-Jo, the Prime Minister

There will definitely be many more familiar faces. We will have to wait and see who those faces belong to.

When can we expect Vagabond to be back?

If the show is renewed for a second season, then we will be getting a season by the end of 2020. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, everything has slow down. The show also has very good ratings along with a fan following that’s been actively demanding more, we will update this part as we have more information.

Will Vagabond renew for the second season?

Well, as of writing this the show hasn’t been renewed for a second season by the network. But we might hear some news because the show is pretty popular.

While the renewal has not been announced officially. The network said that “We are reviewing the schedule of the actors, writers, and directors, he added”. However, season 2 has not been confirmed.

The first season of the show did pretty well and many loved its storyline. The fans of the series are still waiting for the news about whether there will be a third season of the show.

