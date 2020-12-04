US, What does the Jeremiah 11:11 mean in the horror film ‘Us’?

The US is a supernatural horror film released in America in 2019. It was written and directed by Jordan Peele. The actors in it are Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker. The film follows Adelaide Wilson and her family, who are threatened by a bunch of evil doppelgängers.

Us was premiered worldwide at South by Southwest on March 8, 2019. It got released at theatres in the United States on March 22, 2019, by Universal Pictures. It was a huge hit, which earned over $255 million worldwide with only a budget of $20 million, and got applause for Peele’s screenplay and direction, as well as the music and Nyong’o’s performance.

What is the verse Jeremiah 11:11 about in US film?

The movies Us has many twists, but the important one is about the Bible verse that Adelaide first comes to know when was in the hands of a disturbed young man at the beginning of the movie and then again as grown-up Adelaide (Lupita Nyong’o) comes back to Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk in a later scene.

Therefore LORD says that he will bring on them a disaster they cannot escape. Even though if they cry for his help, he will not listen to them.

There isn’t any correct answer, but as per Nyong’o, it is simpler and clear as water. She said that Jordan’s exploring it and that right now they are filled worldwide with the other, the monster that is the other culture, the other country, the other political faction, the other religion, the other gender.

She also quoted the monster that sometimes comes in the shape of the man in the mirror and the darkness that we humans are prone to and quite naturally inhabited? Sometimes that darkness goes unattended to, unrecognized, ignored. And when that takes place, we show that externally and it destroys everything, and we have to live with that.

If the Jeremiah 11:11 verse is true, God will not save humans from evil, but we will have to fight on our own.

