US states suffer from Salmonella outbreak, CDC warns!

With the increase in the cases of Salmonella infections, The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention has released some suggestions for people. Speculating chicken and poultry as the source of the bacteria, the CDC has warned people to not “kiss or snuggle” chickens.

According to the data by federal health agency, the bacteria has infected 163 people from 43 states. Out of these numbers, 35 people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported so far.

The CDC is investigating this multistate outbreak and has linked the source of bacteria to the backyard chickens, as those who are ill have reported being in contact with backyard poultry. The reports also state that one third of the infected people are children under the age of 5.

CDC said, “Backyard poultry, like chicken and ducks, can carry salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean. These germs can easily spread in areas where they live and roam.”

In order to avoid the infection, the poultry farmers and handlers have been suggested by the CDC to wash their hands frequently, and keep the sanitizer near coops. The health agency also suggested, “Don’t kiss or snuggle backyard poultry, and don’t eat or drink around them. This can spread Salmonella germs to your mouth and make you sick.”

The symptoms of the diseases by Salmonella bacteria include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

CDC said that last year, “The number of illnesses reported was higher than the number reported during any of the past years’ outbreaks linked to backyard flocks.”

Out of the 43 states suffering from infection, North Carolina recorded highest incident rate with 13 patients, followed by Iowa, Virginia and California with 10 cases each. The CDC listed the states where the cases of Salmonella infections have emerged stating, “These outbreaks may not be limited to the states listed. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.”

Besides the poultry farmers and handlers, the CDC suggested all the consumers that while purchasing eggs, if a carton is cracked, you should toss it immediately. “Germs on the shell can more easily enter the egg though a cracked shell,” said CDC. The consumers should also cook eggs and chicken thoroughly.

