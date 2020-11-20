UQ Holder season 2: Is the television series ready for another season?

The anime series was adapted from the manga of the same name written by the famous Ken Akamatsu. The manga received a lot of praise and the fans were excited about its anime version. However, there was a little disappointed with the way the anime was shown. It wasn’t up to the mark comparing the manga series. Further, the fans of the anime series are still pondering over whether the series will get UQ Holder season 2. The second season of the series concluded in many cliffhangers and so the fans cant wait to see what happens to the characters. Youhei Suzuki directed the series and Ken Akamatsu and Shogo Yaskawa are the writers. However, we can expect the show to air by the end of 2021 if everything goes as planned. As of now, the team has not updated anything regarding season 2.

What is the storyline of Ajin?

UQ Holder follows the life of a young boy leading a normal life named Touta Konoe. He was raised in a small village but he aspires to go to the city and live. However, he encounters a bounty hunter who is trying to capture his guardian. This incident leads to him realizing that he was made into a vampire by her after healing an injury. His guardian is a 700-year-old vampire. Touto then comes in contact with a vampire group which his guardian was part of. UQ Holder Season 2 might continue from where it left and hopefully come up with a better plot or stick to the manga itself. The second season has a lot of questions to answer.

Also Read: Air Gear season 2: Is the anime returning to the screens?

Other updates on UQ Holder Season 2

There has been no news regarding UQ Holder season 2 from the team of the series. However, the fans still see potential in the show and want it to continue. If the team decides to renew it, we can expect it by the end of 2021. The fans will have to wait a little longer to see what happens.

The characters of the series are Konoe Tōta, Yukihime (his guardian), Kurōmaru, Gengorō Makabe, Karin Yuuki, Ikkū Ameya, Jinbei Shishido, Kirië Sakurame, Santa Sasaki. New faces can also be expected in UQ Holder season 2.

The post UQ Holder season 2: Is the television series ready for another season? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.